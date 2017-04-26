USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,927 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.81% on Wednesday, hitting $176.91. 1,133,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $146.08 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20. The company’s market cap is $30.04 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

In other news, insider Scott D. Sheffield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $591,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,034,063.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $231,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,364,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

