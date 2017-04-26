USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $110,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,938,095 shares. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business earned $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In other news, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 182,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $7,976,423.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 836,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,970.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

