USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZRK. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,144,000 after buying an additional 2,165,819 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,788,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,239,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,901,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,201,000 after buying an additional 630,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) traded up 1.07% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,459 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.51. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $219.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Brean Capital set a $63.00 price target on Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other Bank Of The Ozarks news, Director Peter C. Kenny sold 1,544 shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $85,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $200,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $332,797. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts.

