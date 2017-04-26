USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 15,922 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp owned about 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,518,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,512,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,846,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) traded down 0.56% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,775 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.23 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

