Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,283,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,693,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,856,000 after buying an additional 996,144 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 359.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,146,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,952,000 after buying an additional 896,715 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after buying an additional 637,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,751 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Vetr upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

