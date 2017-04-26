USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 35,753 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 105,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 103,750 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.02% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. 929,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $84.10.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post $4.26 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $44,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,348.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $17,525,740.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares in the company, valued at $17,546,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,398 shares of company stock worth $51,730,186 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

