270,500 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Acquired by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Lattice Semiconductor Corp makes up 0.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth $3,741,000. Quentec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,973,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth $6,195,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) opened at 6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The stock’s market capitalization is $835.19 million. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.99.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor Corp had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm earned $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/ursa-fund-management-llc-invests-1991000-in-lattice-semiconductor-corp-lscc-updated-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.