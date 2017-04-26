Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 1.58% of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 1.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 19.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) opened at 29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/univest-co-of-pennsylvania-uvsp-shares-sold-by-philadelphia-trust-co-updated-updated.html.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Univest Co. of Pennsylvania news, insider Kevin Brian Norris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.