Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UNITE Group plc (UTG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) in a report published on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 720 ($9.20) target price on the stock.

UTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 731 ($9.35) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.63) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.36) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.61) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 712.67 ($9.11).

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) opened at 644.00 on Monday. UNITE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 541.57 and a one year high of GBX 667.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.43 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 598.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from UNITE Group plc’s previous dividend of $6.00.

UNITE Group plc Company Profile

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

