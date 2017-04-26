Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Automatic Data Processing worth $198,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,766,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,141,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,759,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,753,000 after buying an additional 763,365 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,705.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 772,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,422,000 after buying an additional 729,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $51,467,000.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.14% on Wednesday, reaching $104.86. 1,431,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $105.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,437,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,262.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,031,911 in the last 90 days.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

