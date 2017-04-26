Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,428,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $218,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 171.8% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 90,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 908,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 217,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 10,930,195 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. FBN Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 322,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $7,306,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 257,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $5,760,358.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,214 shares of company stock worth $33,569,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

