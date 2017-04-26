UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 152,870 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Duke Energy Corp worth $208,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,845,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,323,000 after buying an additional 4,165,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,758,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,710,000 after buying an additional 2,191,756 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp by 7,778.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,348,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,331,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at about $98,389,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,556 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.11% on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 2,291,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Duke Energy Corp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm earned $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Duke Energy Corp’s payout ratio is 82.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vetr lowered shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,960.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $817,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,710. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

