Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Prudential Financial worth $179,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) traded down 0.64% on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 1,811,261 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.14. The company earned $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post $10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

In related news, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $3,808,572.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Todman purchased 450 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.11 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

