Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Brean Capital raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at 30.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,750,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,829,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

