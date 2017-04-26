Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at 30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

