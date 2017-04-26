Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY) to Hold

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) traded down 4.86% on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 396 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.50 billion. Tullow Oil Plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.
