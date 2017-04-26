Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY) to Hold

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) traded down 4.86% on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 396 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.50 billion. Tullow Oil Plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/tullow-oil-plc-tuwoy-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.