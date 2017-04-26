Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) traded down 4.86% on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396 shares. Tullow Oil Plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s market cap is $2.50 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

