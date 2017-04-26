Tuesday Morning (TUES) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 98 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUES shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Tuesday Morning from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) opened at 3.20 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $140.69 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business earned $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 200,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

