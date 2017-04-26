TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBR & Co

Equities researchers at FBR & Co began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “mkt perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. FBR & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) traded up 1.79% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 138,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $803,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 38.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

