Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC maintained its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BB&T Corp increased its position in Trex Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Trex Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded up 1.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 167,370 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Trex Company had a return on equity of 65.45% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trex Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co boosted their target price on Trex Company from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex Company from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Trex Company news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $92,288.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,631,423 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

