Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Travelers Companies worth $195,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,153,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,585,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,645,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,282,612,000 after buying an additional 1,597,047 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 12,142.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 951,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 943,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,784,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,528,000 after buying an additional 895,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) traded up 0.57% on Wednesday, reaching $122.01. 2,433,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $125.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post $9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 75,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $8,825,966.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,847,221.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $1,140,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,674 shares of company stock valued at $29,147,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

