Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect TransDigm Group (TDG) Stock Price

News coverage about TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransDigm Group earned a news impact score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TransDigm Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.86.

Shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded up 1.03% on Wednesday, hitting $250.73. 736,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $203.72 and a 12 month high of $294.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%. The business earned $814 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post $12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total value of $2,510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jorge Valladares sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,540. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

