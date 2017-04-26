Insider Buying: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 40,000 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 80,000 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 20,000 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:TAT) opened at 1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $66.58 million.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production. Its segments include Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company holds interests in approximately 880,000 and 567,000 net acres of developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively.

