American Tower Corp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,825 call options on the company. This is an increase of 668% compared to the average volume of 1,019 call options.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest increased their price objective on shares of American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.
American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) traded down 0.46% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. 901,032 shares of the stock traded hands. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.61.
American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. American Tower Corp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 117.17%.
In related news, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $10,945,549.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,360,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,788,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,893 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,352.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,249 shares of company stock worth $22,541,591 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 561,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after buying an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 24.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower Corp
American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.
