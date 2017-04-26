Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 10,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 205% compared to the average daily volume of 3,528 call options.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded up 1.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 1,547,106 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company earned $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post $4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Bob Sasser sold 40,029 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $3,162,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike R. Matacunas sold 6,756 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $518,928.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,165. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,334,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,795,000 after buying an additional 966,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,560,000 after buying an additional 236,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,089,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,677,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,547,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,829,000 after buying an additional 331,891 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,940,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,923,000 after buying an additional 144,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DLTR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/traders-buy-large-volume-of-dollar-tree-call-options-dltr-updated.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.