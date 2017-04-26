Tractor Supply Company to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply Company in a research report issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply Company’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded up 1.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.70. 1,134,574 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $97.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

In related news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

