Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Total SA (TOT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Total SA were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Total SA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Total SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Total SA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Total SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 1,554,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86. Total SA has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Total SA had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post $4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Total SA’s payout ratio is 87.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total SA in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Total SA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total SA in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Total SA Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

