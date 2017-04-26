Timmins Gold Corp. (TMM) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Timmins Gold Corp. (TSE:TMM) (NYSE:TGD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a C$0.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Timmins Gold Corp. from C$0.55 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Timmins Gold Corp. from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.83.

Timmins Gold Corp. (TSE:TMM) remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Tuesday. 582,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15. Timmins Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Timmins Gold Corp. Company Profile

Timmins Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

