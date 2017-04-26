Cowen and Company Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

TIF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $102.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 92.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $97.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $711,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Petterson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $3,504,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,127.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock worth $8,657,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 333.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

