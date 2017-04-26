The9 Limited (NCTY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.12

Press coverage about The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The9 Limited earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) opened at 1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $60.72 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The9 Limited has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.38.

The9 Limited Company Profile

The9 Limited (The9), formerly GameNow.net Limited is a holding company, which is an online game developer and operator. The Company operates in developing and operating online games and related services segment. It develops and operates the business of Fun Box, a home entertainment set top box, which enables online video and video games on television.

