Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Buy Rating for The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KO. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $38.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Vetr lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.22 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.448% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.303. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,402 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.062 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The Coca-Cola also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,721 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 4,494 put options.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 132,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

