Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Maintains Stake in Rice Energy Inc (RICE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX held its stake in shares of Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Rice Energy makes up about 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Rice Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rice Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Rice Energy by 2,202.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Rice Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) traded down 0.80% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 1,813,305 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company’s market cap is $4.53 billion. Rice Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Maintains Stake in Rice Energy Inc (RICE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tx-has-234000-position-in-rice-energy-inc-rice-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rice Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rice Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.