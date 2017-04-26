Simmons Increases TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Price Target to $7.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) had its target price hoisted by Simmons from $4.80 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered TETRA Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TETRA Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised TETRA Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) traded up 1.12% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 467,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company’s market cap is $418.59 million.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart M. Brightman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,467 shares in the company, valued at $301,279.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,130. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

