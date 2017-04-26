Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on the retailer’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.62) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.13 ($2.49).

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) traded up 1.58% on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.50. 23,561,557 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.87. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.72 billion. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 143.08 and a one year high of GBX 219.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tesco PLC (TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/tesco-plc-tsco-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($47,558.17). Also, insider Steve Golsby purchased 42,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,440.96 ($95,168.70). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 62,587 shares of company stock worth $11,219,400.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.