TESARO Inc (TSRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $141.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann cut TESARO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company set a $155.00 price target on TESARO and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on TESARO from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. FBR & Co downgraded TESARO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TESARO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.81.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 138.44 on Monday. TESARO has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $192.94. The firm’s market cap is $7.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85.

In other TESARO news, SVP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,447 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $257,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 10,000 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,432 shares of company stock worth $2,902,602. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TESARO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of TESARO by 189.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TESARO by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TESARO by 649.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

