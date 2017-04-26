Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tengasco (TGC) Share Price

Media headlines about Tengasco (NYSEMKT:TGC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tengasco earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Tengasco (NYSEMKT:TGC) opened at 0.6859 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Tengasco has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm’s market cap is $7.27 million.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/tengasco-tgc-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10-updated.html.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s area of oil exploration and production is in Kansas. The Company’s subsidiary, Manufactured Methane Corporation (MMC) operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee, for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for eventual sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Tengasco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tengasco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.