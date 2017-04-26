Teligent Inc (TLGT) Shares Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 217.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Teligent were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teligent by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 207,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Teligent by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teligent by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teligent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) opened at 8.15 on Wednesday. Teligent Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $433.79 million.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

