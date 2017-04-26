Teekay’s (TK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) traded down 1.13% on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,749 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. Teekay has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $751.64 million.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Teekay had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company earned $552.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay will post ($0.34) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/teekays-tk-hold-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 44.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,786,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at $10,608,000. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Teekay by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 884,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 113,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teekay by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 125,306 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.