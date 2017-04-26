Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several research firms have commented on TOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) opened at 5.61 on Tuesday. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm’s market cap is $827.55 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is currently -141.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 31.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,973 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 655,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 159,215 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $6,813,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 675,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,539,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,809,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

