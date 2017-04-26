TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Longbow Research raised TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) traded up 1.39% on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,485 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-rating-reiterated-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $10,013,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,496.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O’toole sold 32,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,399,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,255 shares of company stock valued at $44,499,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.