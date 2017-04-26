TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Longbow Research raised TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) traded up 1.39% on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,485 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $10,013,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,496.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O’toole sold 32,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,399,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,255 shares of company stock valued at $44,499,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.
