TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Nomura upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 1,555,872 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm earned $904 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $783,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

