Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Insider Acquires C$38,346.00 in Stock

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TSE:TVE) insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$38,346.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 11,200 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$22,064.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 900 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,764.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 5,500 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 5,100 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,863.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 3,200 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 16,400 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$37,884.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 25,700 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,540.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 46,100 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$102,342.00.

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TSE:TVE) traded down 0.37% on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 245,016 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company’s market cap is $610.16 million. Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

