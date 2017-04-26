Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talend SA (TLND) to Sell

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc raised Talend SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Talend SA in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) traded down 0.82% on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 37,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $842.77 million. Talend SA has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. Talend SA’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Talend SA will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talend SA (TLND) to Sell” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/talend-sa-tlnd-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Talend SA during the third quarter worth $20,601,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend SA during the third quarter worth $8,304,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talend SA by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend SA during the third quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend SA during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000.

About Talend SA

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend SA (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.