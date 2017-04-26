Synthomer PLC’s (SYNT) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group AG

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.33) target price (up from GBX 400 ($5.11)) on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Synthomer PLC from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 525 ($6.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC from GBX 505 ($6.46) to GBX 525 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.42 ($5.80).

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 497.20. The company had a trading volume of 436,426 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.69 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.04. Synthomer PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 300.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 500.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Synthomer PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Synthomer PLC

Synthomer Plc is a specialty chemical company. The Company supplies aqueous polymers in various markets, including paper, carpet and foam, construction and coating, functional polymers, health and protection, specialties and other. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America and Asia and Rest of World.

