Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.52

Headlines about Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) have trended very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Uniform Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.52 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) opened at 18.89 on Wednesday. Superior Uniform Group has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Superior Uniform Group had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Superior Uniform Group will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Uniform Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Superior Uniform Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Superior Uniform Group

Superior Uniform Group, Inc (Superior) manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical and health fields, as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets. Superior operates through two segments: Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions.

