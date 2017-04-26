Brokerages Set Supergroup PLC (SGP) PT at $1,803.89

Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,798.33 ($22.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.57) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,898 ($24.26) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Supergroup PLC from GBX 1,800 ($23.01) to GBX 1,750 ($22.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Investec boosted their target price on shares of Supergroup PLC from GBX 1,850 ($23.65) to GBX 1,890 ($24.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.65) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) opened at 1601.00 on Tuesday. Supergroup PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,100.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,793.66. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.30 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,507.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,524.45.

Supergroup PLC Company Profile

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

