Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 34,153 shares. The stock’s market cap is $32.31 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sunworks Inc (SUNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/sunworks-inc-sunw-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps-updated-updated.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, formerly Solar3D, Inc, provides photo voltaic (PV) based power systems for the residential, commercial and agricultural markets in California and Nevada. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt (KW) for residential loads to multi megawatts (MW) systems for larger commercial projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.