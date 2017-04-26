Sunworks Inc (SUNW) Posts Earnings Results

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) remained flat at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,153 shares. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s market cap is $32.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUNW shares. TheStreet cut Sunworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on Sunworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, formerly Solar3D, Inc, provides photo voltaic (PV) based power systems for the residential, commercial and agricultural markets in California and Nevada. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt (KW) for residential loads to multi megawatts (MW) systems for larger commercial projects.

