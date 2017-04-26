FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. FBR & Co began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,190 shares. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 114.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 769,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 257.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 84,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 409.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

