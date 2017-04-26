Goldman Sachs Group Inc Begins Coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) opened at 15.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

